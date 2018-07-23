You are here

Singapore stocks dip on Monday; STI down 0.2% to 3,291.48

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 9:32 AM
SINGAPORE stocks dipped at the start of trading on Monday, with the Straits Times Index moving down 6.35 points or 0.2 per cent to 3,291.48 at as 9am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 49 to 43, as some 35.6 million shares worth S$34.7 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was investment holding company mDR Limited, which fell to S$0.001, down S$0.001 or 50 per cent, with 15 million shares traded.

Other actives include CapitaLand, which remained flat at S$3.19, with 2.66 million shares exchanging hands, as well as SembCorp Marine, which fell S$0.08 to S$1.88 with 423,700 shares changing hands.

SembCorp Industries also fell S$0.04 to S$2.65, with 408,100 shares being traded.

