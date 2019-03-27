Singapore stocks end flat on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks closed flat on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.06 per cent or 1.89 points to 3,198.39.

About one billion securities worth S$1 billion changed hands, as gainers outnumbered losers 213 to 173.

Among the most heavily traded by volume was Keppel Infrastructure Trust, which closed flat at S$0.465 with 77.2 million units traded. ThaiBev picked up 3.5 Singapore cents or 4.27 per cent to S$0.855 with 51.1 million shares changing hands.

Among index stocks, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding closed one Singapore cent or 0.67 per cent lower to S$1.49, while Genting Singapore ended flat at S$1.02.