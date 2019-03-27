You are here

Singapore stocks end flat on Wednesday

Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 5:39 PM
SINGAPORE stocks closed flat on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.06 per cent or 1.89 points to 3,198.39.

About one billion securities worth S$1 billion changed hands, as gainers outnumbered losers 213 to 173.

Among the most heavily traded by volume was Keppel Infrastructure Trust, which closed flat at S$0.465 with 77.2 million units traded. ThaiBev picked up 3.5 Singapore cents or 4.27 per cent to S$0.855 with 51.1 million shares changing hands.

Among index stocks, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding closed one Singapore cent or 0.67 per cent lower to S$1.49, while Genting Singapore ended flat at S$1.02.

