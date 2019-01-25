Singapore stocks end higher on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.36 per cent or 11.52 points to 3,202.25.

About 1.63 billion securities worth S$1.05 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.64. Gainers outnumbered losers 229 to 160.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International picked up 0.2 Singapore cent or 2.53 per cent to close at S$0.081 with 58 million shares traded. Ezion Holdings gained 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.96 per cent to S$0.052 on volume of 45.8 million.