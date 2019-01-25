You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks end higher on Friday

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 5:30 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.36 per cent or 11.52 points to 3,202.25.

About 1.63 billion securities worth S$1.05 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.64. Gainers outnumbered losers 229 to 160.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International picked up 0.2 Singapore cent or 2.53 per cent to close at S$0.081 with 58 million shares traded. Ezion Holdings gained 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.96 per cent to S$0.052 on volume of 45.8 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 DBS pilots QR red packets for Chinese New Year
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output misses forecasts for December with 2.7% growth

SL_PH_250119_61.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices slip 0.1% in Q4 2018, up 7.9% for full year: URA

SL_taxi_250119_72.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS keeps 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid optimism about new ride-hailing rules

SL_imda_250119_64.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

New cybersecurity roadmap for telecom industry underway

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening