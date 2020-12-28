You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks open muted on Monday; STI falls 0.04%

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 9:47 AM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT

SINGAPORE shares were slightly lower at the opening bell on Monday, the start of a second consecutive holiday-shortened week.

The Straits Times Index (STI) inched down 0.04 per cent or 1.2 points to 2,840.84 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 80 to 44 after 61.1 million securities worth S$15.6 million changed hands.

Units in First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) declined 6.2 per cent or 2.5 Singapore cents to 38 cents in early trade. This comes after First Reit's manager in the morning announced a renounceable rights issue to raise S$158.2 million, which it said was critical for it to meet its debt covenants.

All three local banks were trading lower. DBS shares fell 0.4 per cent or S$0.11 to S$25.06, OCBC lost 0.5 per cent or S$0.05 to S$10.01, while UOB dipped 0.3 per cent or S$0.06 to S$22.65 as at 9.02am.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Artivision Technologies was the most heavily traded by volume, gaining 20 per cent or 0.2 Singapore cent to 1.2 cents after 18.6 million shares changed hands.

Last week, US stocks advanced slightly at Thursday's close as investors maintained hopes of an economic recovery, despite blocked attempts in Congress to alter a US$2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.04 points or 0.2 per cent to 30,199.87, the S&P 500 gained 13.05 points or 0.4 per cent to 3,703.06, and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.62 points or 0.3 per cent to 12,804.73.

A new free trade deal between Britain and the European Union helped European equities edge higher on Thursday. The STOXX index rose 0.1 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday in thin trade with overseas investors absent for year-end holidays.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3 per cent to 26,738.77 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.4 per cent at 1,785.02.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 09:30 AM
Companies & Markets

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

THE manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) has announced a proposed rights issue to raise gross...

Dec 28, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares rise at Monday's open

MALAYSIA share prices started trading on higher ground on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur...

Dec 28, 2020 08:47 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: First Reit, BRC Asia, Hong Lai Huat, Pan Ocean

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

Dec 28, 2020 08:31 AM
Technology

Alibaba hikes share buyback plan to US$10b from US$6b

[BENGALURU] Alibaba Group Holding said on Sunday its board has authorised an increase in the company's share...

Dec 28, 2020 08:22 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US relief bill

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday in thin trade with overseas investors absent for year-end holidays.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Maybank Singapore, The Majurity Trust launch special grant

Singapore digital banks face hard slog but incumbents can't sit pretty either

Messi to miss last match of 2020, say Barca

Covid vaccinations start from Dec 30, with healthcare workers from NCID

Japan unveils green growth plan for 2050 carbon-neutral goal

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for