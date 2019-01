SINGAPORE stocks slid on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index ending the day down 0.37 per cent or 11.81 points to 3,187.69.

Losers outnumbered gainers 241 to 135 after 1.72 billion shares worth S$1.15 billion changed hands.

Financials, bourse heavyweights, contributed to losses. UOB shed 1.16 per cent to S$25.53 while OCBC Bank declined 1.04 per cent to S$11.40. Great Eastern also sank 1.05 per cent to S$26.42.