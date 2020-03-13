You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI pares steep losses at Friday afternoon reopen

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 3:13 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE equities resumed trading on Friday afternoon, recovering some of the early-session losses after the global stock rout amid growing worries over the virus outbreak's economic fallout. 

Sentiment has improved slightly after reports emerged of a Canadian pharmaceutical firm claiming to have found a cure for Covid-19, while the US Congress is said to be nearing a stimulus deal with the White House.

Lending additional weight to the lift in mood was the roll-out of an unscheduled 200 billion yen (S$2.67 billion) bond-buying plan by the Bank of Japan, along with a liquidity injection.

The Straits Times Index (STI), which fell more than 6 per cent in the early minutes of Friday's session, was down 66.64 points or 2.5 per cent to 2,612.00 as at 1.04pm. The STI's 5 per cent drop at the commencement of Friday trading was its largest decline at the open since October 2008.

Shortly after the afternoon session began, volume traded on the Singapore bourse clocked in at 1.38 billion securities with a total turnover of S$1.55 billion. Both volume and turnover have already exceeded their respective 2019 intraday averages.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Khong Guan, Guocoland, Lendlease Reit

Across the market, decliners trumped advancers 434 to 83. On the blue-chip index, intense sell-offs left all but five of the STI's 30 components trading in the red.

Genting Singapore was the STI's most active counter. The casino operator traded two Singapore cents or 6.5 per cent lower at 67.5 cents after 34.5 million shares changed hands.

The local banks clawed back early losses. OCBC Bank was S$0.04 or 0.4 per cent lower at S$9.07 and United Overseas Bank was trading down by S$0.23 or 1.1 per cent to S$20.30 as at 1.05pm on Friday. 

DBS performed least well of the lot, trading at S$19.27, down S$0.93 or 4.6 per cent.

The trio are trading at price levels last seen in 2017.

Among the gainers on the STI were conglomerates Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Industries, which have sizeable exposure to the offshore and marine sector. Keppel was trading S$0.11 or 2.1 per cent higher at S$5.26. Sembcorp, which is coming off a 15-year low on Thursday, gained S$0.08 or 5.1 per cent to S$1.66.

Agribusiness player Wilmar International was S$0.05 or 1.5 per cent higher at S$3.47.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, equity benchmarks were similarly battered, with Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand markedly lower.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 03:17 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes down 6%, paring losses after virus rout

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell more than six per cent on Friday, trimming losses, following a global...

Mar 13, 2020 03:00 PM
Government & Economy

Electoral boundaries report: More MPs, new Sengkang GRC, smaller GRCs

SEVEN months after it was formed in August, the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) has submitted its...

Mar 13, 2020 02:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Yoma JV builds 250 micro solar-hybrid power plants for rural Myanmar

YOMA Micro Power (YMP) has finished building 250 micro solar-hybrid power plants which will help power rural Myanmar...

Mar 13, 2020 02:31 PM
Transport

Changi Airport February passenger traffic falls 32.8% as virus hits travel demand

SINGAPORE Changi Airport handled about 3.5 million passenger movements in February 2020, a 32.8 per cent drop from a...

Mar 13, 2020 02:17 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore healthcare market set to grow to S$29.8b this year: Fitch Solutions

SINGAPORE’S healthcare market is expected to grow to S$29.8 billion in 2020, 9 per cent more than last year’s S$27.3...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.