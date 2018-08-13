Singapore stocks: STI resumes afternoon trading at 3,242.26, down 1.3%

SINGAPORE stocks continued their decline as afternoon trading resumed on Monday, with the Straits Times Index moving down 1.29 per cent or 42.52 points to 3,242.26 on the day as at 1pm.

Against the midday close of 3,245.28, the benchmark index shed 3.02 points over the course of the trading break.

Losers outnumbered gainers 224 to 116, or about two stocks down for every one up, after 1.2 billion shares worth S$575.0 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings increased 3 per cent or S$0.03 to S$1.02 with 26.4 million shares traded. Singtel headed down 2.2 per cent or S$0.07 to S$3.07 with 15.6 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 1.6 per cent or S$0.41 to S$25.18; and OCBC Bank, down 2.2 per cent or S$0.26 to S$11.54.