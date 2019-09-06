You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,156.61, up 0.3% on day

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 1:28 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.3 per cent or 9.55 points to 3,156.61 as at 1.02pm amid a rally seen in markets globally.

This comes amidst hopes over upcoming US-China trade talks as well as positive US economic data and easing fears of a no-deal Brexit.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 174 to 125, or about seven securities up for every five down, after 450.8 million securities worth S$423.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings rose 0.5 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.97 with 27.2 million shares traded. Genting Singapore advanced 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.90 with 13.2 million shares traded. Rex International Holding increased 1.2 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.082 with 10.3 million shares traded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Active index stocks included Mapletree Commercial Trust, down 1.8 per cent or S$0.04 to S$2.24; and Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering), up 0.5 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.98. 

Financials also opened stronger, with DBS Group Holdings up 0.8 per cent or S$0.20 to S$24.83; OCBC Bank up 0.7 per cent or S$0.07 to S$10.84; and United Overseas Bank, up 0.8 per cent or S$0.19 to S$25.45.

In the region, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose, while the Shanghai Composite Index went up 0.2 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.6 per cent.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4 per cent to 6,641 by 0211 GMT, while New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1 per cent to 11,213. South Korea's KOSPI meanwhile went up 0.3 per cent and Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.6 per cent. 

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

BP_SGX_060919_4.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on STI

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_MAS_060919.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore payment firms to tap specialised legal expertise on compliance under new plan

Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore insurance body offers standard form to simplify pre-authorisation of hospital bills

Sep 6, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, MCT, HPH Trust, SATS, Del Monte, Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly