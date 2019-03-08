Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,205.11, down 0.75% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged down as trading resumed on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.75 per cent or 24.37 points on the day to 3,205.11 as at 1.34pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 202 to 122, after 633 million securities worth S$461 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, CWX Global traded flat at S$0.003 with 47.5 million shares traded. Nico Steel traded flat at S$0.005 with 16.5 million shares exchanging hands.