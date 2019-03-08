You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,205.11, down 0.75% on day

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 1:46 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE stocks edged down as trading resumed on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.75 per cent or 24.37 points on the day to 3,205.11 as at 1.34pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 202 to 122, after 633 million securities worth S$461 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, CWX Global traded flat at S$0.003 with 47.5 million shares traded. Nico Steel traded flat at S$0.005 with 16.5 million shares exchanging hands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
3 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

hyflux_2x.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b

Mar 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Minister Heng Swee Keat urges enterprises to tap programmes, grants

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening