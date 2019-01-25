Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,217.06, up 0.83% on day

Singapore stocks rose on Friday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.83 per cent or 26.33 points on the day to 3,217.06 as at 1.0pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 190 to 116, or about five securities up for every three down, after 952.29 million securities worth S$545.37 million changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion Holdings, which gained 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.96 per cent to S$0.052 with 24.3 million shares traded.

Other actives included Rex International and Spackman Entertainment Group.