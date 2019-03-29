You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,218.36, up 0.46%

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 1:09 PM
SINGAPORE stocks stayed aloft as trading resumed on Friday after the mid-day break, with the Straits Times Index moving up 0.46 per cent or 14.78 points to 3,218.36 as at 1.00pm to stay on pace for a positive week.

Gainers outnumbered losers 186 to 115, or about eight securities up for every five down, after 441.0 million securities worth S$441.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Netlink NBN Trust rose 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.835 with 24.7 million shares traded. CapitaLand gained 1.7 per cent or S$0.06 to S$3.62 with 7.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.7 per cent or S$0.18 to S$25.28; United Overseas Bank, up 0.9 per cent or S$0.22 to S$25.23; and OCBC Bank, up 0.5 per cent or S$0.06 to S$11.07.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

