Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,225.05, up 0.38% on day

Singapore stocks overcame a soft morning open to resume trading Friday afternoon on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index heading up 0.38 per cent or 12.36 points on the day to 3,225.05 as at 1.00pm.

Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 166 securities up to 164 down after 400.7 million securities worth S$473.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, SingTel shed 0.7 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.00 with 15.3 million shares traded. Genting Singapore Plc increased 2.0 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.04 with 14.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Capitaland, down 0.9 per cent or S$0.03 to S$3.39; and Venture Corp, up 1.5 per cent or S$0.27 to S$18.07.