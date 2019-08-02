You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,267.93, down 0.72% on day

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 1:29 PM
SINGAPORE stocks, like many regional counterparts, traded lower as the market resumed on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.72 per cent or 23.82 points on the day to 3,267.93 as at 1.03pm.

US President Donald Trump's announcement of a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods battered Asian stocks as Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Hong Kong were all down on Friday afternoon.

In Singapore, losers almost doubled gainers 240 to 124, after 539.9 million securities worth S$606.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, mDR Limited lost S$0.001 or 50 per cent to S$0.001 with 48.2 million shares changing hands. Genting Singapore declined S$0.02 or 2.2 per cent to S$0.90 with 14.9 million shares traded.

Singtel remained one of the most active index stocks, trading down S$0.02 or 0.6 per cent to S$3.34.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust also saw heavy trading, up S$0.03 or 1.5 per cent to S$2.09 after 11.3 million units changed hands.

Among financials, UOB and OCBC were both down after the release of their quarterly results this morning. UOB posted an 8 per cent rise in net profit to S$1.17 billion while OCBC’s net profit inched up 1 per cent.

UOB declined S$0.14 or 0.5 per cent to S$26.14 while OCBC lost S$0.17 or 1.5 per cent to S$11.25. DBS was also down, losing S$0.03 or 0.1 per cent to S$26.48.

