Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,280.62, down 0.17% on day

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 1:14 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Friday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index heading down 0.17 per cent or 5.7 points on the day to 3,280.62 as at 1pm after an early rally fizzled out by lunchtime.

Losers outnumbered gainers 153 to 132, or about seven stocks down for every six up, after 932.6 million shares worth S$554.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings headed up 1.4 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.075 with 21.6 million shares traded. CapitaLand shed 0.6 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.13 with 19.7 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included United Overseas Bank, up 0.2 per cent or S$0.05 to S$26.75; and DBS Group Holdings, down 1.3 per cent or S$0.35 to S$26.15.

