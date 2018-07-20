You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,291.13, up 0.4% on day

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 1:16 PM
SINGAPORE stocks rose on Friday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index climbing 13.55 points or 0.4 per cent on the day to 3,291.13 as of 1.02 pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 181 to 129, or about seven stocks up for every five down, as 707.4 million shares worth S$477.6 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments, which was flat at S$0.002 with about 26.5 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezion Holdings with 18.8 million shares traded at 8.2 Singapore cents apiece, up 1.2 per cent, and Genting Singapore with 16.7 million units traded, up 1.6 per cent at S$1.28 apiece.

Active index stocks by value included Singtel, which advanced four Singapore cents or 1.2 per cent to S$3.30, and Venture Corp, which shed 34 Singapore cents or 2.04 per cent to S$16.35.

