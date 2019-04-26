You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,350.63, up 0.01% on day

Fri, Apr 26, 2019 - 1:19 PM
SINGAPORE stocks rose marginally as trading resumed on Friday afternoon with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.01 per cent or 0.35 point on the day to 3,350.63 as at 1.01pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 165 to 136, after 466.7 million securities worth S$457.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, offshore marine company Nam Cheong jumped 22.22 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.011 with 20.8 million shares traded. Nico Steel traded unchanged at S$0.005 with 17.5 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS, up 0.33 per cent or S$0.09 to S$27.34; and UOB, up 0.96 per cent or S$0.26 to S$27.30.

