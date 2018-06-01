Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,427.32, down 0.03%

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Friday afternoon with the Straits Times Index falling slightly by 0.86 point or 0.03 per cent, flat on the day to 3,427.32 as at 1.02pm.

Losers edged out gainers slightly with 176 to 161 respectively, with some 1.10 billion shares worth S$738.4 million in total changing hands.

The most actively traded counter was YZJ Shipbuilding, which rose S$0.055 to S$1.020 with 32.3 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Allied Tech at S$0.048 with 23.94 million shares traded and Ezion, flat at S$0.111 with 16.98 million shares changing hands.

Among the active index stocks were Venture at S$20.92, down 0.85 per cent or S$0.18 and DBS at S$28.31, down 0.21 per cent or S$0.06.