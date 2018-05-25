Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon trading at 3,526.33, down 0.1%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading slightly lower on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index retreating 2.59 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,526.33 as at 1pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 157 to 137, after about 831.6 million shares worth S$484.2 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was ISR Capital, which rose 66.7 per cent to 0.5 Singapore cent, with 46.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included YZJ Shipbuilding SG which fell 7.9 per cent to S$0.995; and Venture Corp which rose 2.3 per cent to S$21.02.