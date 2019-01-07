Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,098.77, up 1.3% on day

SINGAPORE stocks pointed higher as trading resumed Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index up 1.3 per cent or 39.54 points to 3,098.77 as at 1.02pm.

About 863.3 million shares worth S$474.6 million in total changed hands, as gainers outnumbered losers 232 to 111.

Financials pointed up: DBS went up 1.63 per cent to S$23.67, OCBC Bank advanced 1.79 per cent to S$11.37, and United Overseas Bank gained 2.09 per cent to S$24.89.