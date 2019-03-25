You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,168.61, down 1.4% on day

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 1:18 PM

SINGAPORE stocks resumed afternoon trading in negative territory on Monday, with the Straits Times Index down 43.49 points, or 1.35 per cent to 3,168.61 as at 1.03pm. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 238 to 88, after about 531.8 million shares worth S$552.2 million exchanged hands. 

Among the most heavily traded counters, Keppel Infrastructure Trust was trading flat at S$0.485 with 22.7 million shares changing hands. 

Other active stocks included Venture Corp which lost 2.9 per cent, or S$0.52 to S$17.49 apiece; and OCBC Bank which declined 1.9 per cent, or S$0.21 to S$10.95. 

