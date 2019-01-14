Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,185.27, down 0.42% on day

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Monday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.42 per cent or 13.38 points on the day to 3,185.27 as at 1.03pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 187 to 125, or about three securities down for every two up, after 779.5 million securities worth S$358.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was LionGold, which held firm to 0.1 Singapore cent with 72.7 million shares traded.

Other actives included China Medical and ThaiBev.