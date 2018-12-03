You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,185.68, up 2.2% on day

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 1:29 PM
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Monday afternoon on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index up 68.07 points or 2.2 per cent to 3,185.68 as at 1.04pm.

About 991 million shares worth S$740 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.75 per share. Gainers outnumbered losers 261 to 105.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion Holdings, which rose S$0.005 or 8.2 per cent to S$0.066 with about 81 million shares changing hands. 

Other actives included Genting Singapore, which gained S$0.06 or 6.2 per cent at S$1.03 on a turnover of 50.6 million shares.

Among financials, DBS was trading up S$0.75 or 3.1 per cent at S$25.13; OCBC shares climbed S$0.33 or 2.9 per cent to S$11.59 and UOB gained S$0.73 or 2.9 per cent to S$25.88. 

Among other active index stocks, Keppel Corporation shares were up S$0.28 or 4.6 per cent to S$6.34.
 

