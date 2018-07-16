Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,233.45, down 0.8% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged down on Monday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index declining 26.9 points or 0.8 per cent on the day to 3,233.45 as at 1.02pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 176 to 124, or about seven stocks down for every five up, as about 1.03 billion shares worth S$454.9 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was BlackGold Natural Resources, which fell one Singapore cent or 34 per cent to S$0.03 with nearly 26 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezion Holdings with 8.7 million shares traded at 8 Singapore cents apiece, down 1.2 per cent, and Genting Singapore with 8.4 million units traded, down 0.8 per cent at S$1.25 apiece.

Active index stocks by value included DBS Group Holdings, which retreated 34 Singapore cents, or 1.3 per cent to S$25.91; and OCBC Bank, which shed 13 Singapore cents, or 1.15 per cent, to S$11.17.