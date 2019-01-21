You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,240.26, up 0.5% on day

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 1:18 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed afternoon trading in positive territory on Monday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 15.92 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,240.26 as at 1.02pm.

About 1.1 billion shares worth S$429.9 million in changed hands. Gainers outnumbered losers 182 to 135.

The most actively traded stock was JCG Investment, which was flat at 0.3 Singapore cent with 171.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore which gained 2.8 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$1.11, and ComfortDelGro which added 2.3 per cent, or five Singapore cents to S$2.19.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
3 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6w4dxe3cj15tmg97l5b.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectations stand pat at end-2018: poll

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore finance minister says 2019 Budget to focus on education, healthcare, security and defence

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Jan 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, MMP Resources, Rich Capital, FSL Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening