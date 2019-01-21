Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,240.26, up 0.5% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed afternoon trading in positive territory on Monday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 15.92 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,240.26 as at 1.02pm.

About 1.1 billion shares worth S$429.9 million in changed hands. Gainers outnumbered losers 182 to 135.

The most actively traded stock was JCG Investment, which was flat at 0.3 Singapore cent with 171.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore which gained 2.8 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$1.11, and ComfortDelGro which added 2.3 per cent, or five Singapore cents to S$2.19.