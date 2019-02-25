You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,263.25, down 0.2% on day

Mon, Feb 25, 2019 - 1:16 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Monday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.2 per cent or 6.65 points on the day to 3,263.25 as at 1.03pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 213 to 124, or about 12 securities down for every seven up, after 814.76 million securities worth S$615.87 million changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was Best World International, which lost 54 Singapore cents or 19.9 per cent to S$2.17 with about 21.77 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Genting Singapore and ThaiBev.

