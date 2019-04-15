You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,333.38, up 0.04% on day

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 1:15 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.04 per cent or 1.4 points to 3,333.38 as at 1.01pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 200 to 137, or about three securities up for every two down, after 674.9 million securities worth S$406.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Asian Pay Television Trust moved up 14.0 per cent or S$0.018 to S$0.147 with 25.4 million shares traded. QT Vascular increased 25.0 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.005 with 17.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Singtel, up 0.6 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.18; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.4 per cent or S$0.10 to S$27.08.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 At a glance: Taxes in Thailand
4 Ode to my alma mater
5 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

BP_Francisco Aristeguieta_150419_36.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Banking & Finance

Former Citigroup Asia CEO Francisco Aristeguieta heads to State Street

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Potential white knight Yinson could pull plug on Ezion lifeline

Apr 15, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, UOL, ST Engineering, Heeton, YZJ Shipbuilding, NGSC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening