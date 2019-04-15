Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,333.38, up 0.04% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.04 per cent or 1.4 points to 3,333.38 as at 1.01pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 200 to 137, or about three securities up for every two down, after 674.9 million securities worth S$406.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Asian Pay Television Trust moved up 14.0 per cent or S$0.018 to S$0.147 with 25.4 million shares traded. QT Vascular increased 25.0 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.005 with 17.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Singtel, up 0.6 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.18; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.4 per cent or S$0.10 to S$27.08.