Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon trading at 3,215.04, up 0.2% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed Monday afternoon trading higher, with the Straits Times Index moving up 5.6 points, or 0.2 per cent to 3,215.04 as at 1.05pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 177 to 145, after about 844.3 million shares worth S$420.2 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Oceanus, which was flat at 0.5 Singapore cent with 26.3 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included CapitaLand which rose 1.8 per cent to S$3.35, and Genting Singapore which fell 0.9 per cent to S$1.06.