Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon trading higher at 3,458.92, up 0.9% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index rising 31.41 points, or 0.9 per cent to 3,458.92 as at 1pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 196 to 158, after about 699.6 million shares worth S$369.2 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Disa, which was flat at S$0.01 with 50.9 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Venture Corp, which was up 2.4 per cent to S$21.65; and OCBC Bank, which rose 1.4 per cent to S$12.71.