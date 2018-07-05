Singapore stocks: STI resumes on Thursday afternoon at 3,247.25, up 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading higher on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index up 0.1 per cent or 2.36 points to 3,247.25 as at 1.01pm.

Against the market's mid-day close of 3,246.8, the market benchmark was up 0.45 point.

About 933 million shares worth S$445 million in total changed hands as losers outnumbered gainers 146 to 126.

The most actively traded stock was Metech International. Other actives included Genting Singapore and Ezion Holdings.

Among active index stocks, DBS was down 0.8 per cent or S$0.2 to S$26.14; and Singtel, up 1.3 per cent or S$0.04 to S$3.11.