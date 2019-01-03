Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,014.57, down 0.8% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Thursday afternoon on lower ground, with the Straits Times Index down 24.32 points or 0.8 per cent to 3,014.57 as at 1.04pm.About 659 million shares worth S$440 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.67 per share.

Losers outnumbered gainers 178 to 137.

The most actively traded stock on the Singapore bourse was KLW Holdings, which fell S$0.002 to S$0.004 with 26.1 million shares changing hands. Other actives included ThaiBev and Ezion Holdings.

Among financials, DBS Group Holdings was trading S$0.40 or 1.7 per cent down at S$23.09; OCBC Bank shares fell S$0.09 or 0.8 per cent to S$11.01; and United Overseas Bank dropped S$0.30 or 1.2 per cent to S$24.01.