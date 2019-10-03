Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,074.97, down 0.92% on day

SINGAPORE stocks continued to take a beating as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index down 0.92 per cent or 28.48 points on the day to 3,074.97 as at 1.03pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 198 to 95, after 472.1 million securities worth S$354.3 million changed hands.

Golden-Agri Resources remained the most traded security on Thursday, flat at S$0.22 after 21.5 million shares changed hands.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding slipped S$0.015 or 1.6 per cent to S$0.925 after 18.1 million shares were traded.

Rex International and TEE International also saw heavy trading.

The three local banks were all in the red, with DBS down S$0.26 or 1.1 per cent to S$24.51, UOB declining S$0.27 or 1.1 per cent to S$25.21, and OCBC losing S$0.11 or 1 per cent to S$10.66.

Asian markets tanked on Thursday after a below-par US jobs report compounded worries about the world's top economy, while the World Trade Organization fanned fresh trade war fears by allowing Washington to impose tariffs on the European Union.

Asian equity markets were all deep in the red. Tokyo went into the break 2 per cent lower, while Sydney shed more than 2 per cent, Wellington lost 1.3 per cent and Hong Kong lost 0.7 per cent.

Taipei shed 0.8 per cent, while Manila and Jakarta were both off 0.9 per cent.