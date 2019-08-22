You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,128.75, up 0.2% on day

Thu, Aug 22, 2019 - 1:33 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

THE Singapore market fared better than most of its regional counterparts as investors digested the US Federal Reserve July meeting minutes for clues on the interest rate outlook ahead of Fed chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech.

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) was trading at 3,128.75, up 6.18 points or 0.2 per cent, as at 1.05pm on Thursday.

It was mixed elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific. Markets in Australia and Malaysia were up, Japan was flat, and China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea were down.

"The last 24 hours have delivered lots of central bank minutes for markets to absorb - but the net result seems to be more easing coming across the world," said ING's Asia-Pacific chief economist Robert Carnell.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Carnell added that while the last rate cut was an insurance rate cut, and minutes from July's meeting support that proposition, "there is at most another 25 or 50 bonus point (cut) if you are really generous, of easing to come". 

Shortly after the afternoon session commenced, volume on the Singapore bourse clocked in at 688.35 million securities traded and a total turnover of S$408.86 million. Volume is on track to beat its respective seven-month daily averages while turnover is likely to miss.

Across the market, decliners outpaced advancers 164 to 143. The bluechip index had 15 of the 30 counters in trading in the red.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding shares have remained actively traded since trading resumed last Thursday, down 2.5 Singapore cents or 2.6 per cent lower at 94 cents with 22.7 million shares changing hands. It is the most active of the STI counter.

Thai Beverage continued its advance, gaining 1.5 Singapore cents or 1.6 per cent to trade at 94 cents. The food and beverage player has continues to build on its lead as the STI's top performer in 2019.

The local banks ended mixed. DBS Group Holdings shares were slightly lower, dipping two Singapore cents or 0.1 per cent to S$24.56.  Meanwhile, OCBC Bank edged up two Singapore cents or 0.2 per cent to S$10.68 and United Overseas Bank traded at S$24.81, up five cents or 0.2 per cent.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

BP_condo_220819_6.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Property sales are picking up: What next?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_CBD_220819_45.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore unveils plan to help accountancy sector speed up technology adoption

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

Aug 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Yanlord Land, Creative, Hupsteel, Raffles Education

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly