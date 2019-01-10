Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,179.39, up 0.68% on day

The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on higher ground on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.68 per cent or 21.32 points to 3,179.39 as at 1.04pm.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 199 to 119, with property developer City Developments and conglomerate Jardine Cycle & Carriage among the top gainers. City Developments rose roughly 2.8 per cent to S$8.81, while Jardine gained 1.3 per cent to S$36.73.

The bourse saw turnover of 846.24 million shares worth S$552.57 million.