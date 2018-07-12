You are here
Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,253, up 0.1% on day
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading higher on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index up 3.92 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,253 as at 1.03pm.
About 1.2 billion shares worth S$521 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.44 per share. Gainers outnumbered losers 180 to 103, or about seven stocks up for every four down.
The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which gained S$0.03 to S$1.24 with 25.6 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Noble Group.