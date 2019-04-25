You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,358.97, down 0.1% on day

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 1:14 PM
SINGAPORE stocks edged down as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.10 per cent or 3.46 points to 3,358.97 as at 1.01pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 161 to 141, or about eight securities down for every seven up, after 532.2 million securities worth S$491.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, AEM Holdings increased 9.5 per cent or S$0.10 to S$1.15 with 27.8 million shares traded. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) slipped 2.1 per cent or S$0.04 to S$1.85 with 18.2 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included United Overseas Bank, down 0.2 per cent or S$0.06 to S$27.06; and DBS Group Holdings, down 0.2 per cent or S$0.06 to S$27.31.

