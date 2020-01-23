Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon down 0.37% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 0.37 per cent or 12.06 points on the day to 3,241.87 as at 1.05pm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 241 to 126, after about 902.9 million securities worth S$638.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ntegrator International fell 0.1 Singapore cent or 6.7 per cent to S$0.014, with 50.1 million shares traded. Medtecs International lost 0.1 Singapore cent or 1 per cent to S$0.097, with 38.8 million shares traded. Meanwhile, Rex International dropped 1.2 Singapore cent or 6.4 per cent to S$0.176, with 29.9 million shares traded.

Banking stocks continued to trade weaker in the afternoon, after opening red in the morning. As at 1.05pm, DBS was down by 19 Singapore cents or 0.7 per cent to S$26.21, UOB fell 17 Singapore cents or 0.6 per cent to S$26.38, and OCBC fell nine Singapore cents or 0.8 per cent to S$11.10.

Other active securities included Singtel which rose six Singapore cents or 1.8 per cent to S$3.34, and Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust lost three Singapore cents or 1.6 per cent to S$1.84.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) and CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) continued to trade stronger in the afternoon. CCT units gained two Singapore cents or 0.9 per cent to S$2.15, while CMT units gained one Singapore cent or 0.4 per cent to S$2.60.

Elsewhere in the region, markets were trading weaker, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan losing 0.45 per cent. Chinese bluechip shares also dropped 0.91 per cent while shares in Australia declined by 0.57 per cent. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.6 per cent.