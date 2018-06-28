Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon trading at 3,258.61, up 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index gaining 3.84 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,258.61 as at 1.03pm.

Gainers beat losers 150 to 141, after about 735.3 million shares worth S$547.2 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Nico Steel, which was flat at 0.2 Singapore cent with 35.7 million shares changing hands.

Other active index stocks included Venture Corp, which was up 0.9 per cent to S$17.62; and Genting Singapore which rose 0.8 per cent to S$1.21.