Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon trading at 3,536.15, up 3.1 points

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading almost unchanged on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index higher by just 3.1 points, or 0.09 per cent to 3,536.15 as at 1.04 pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 161 to 156, after about 858 million shares worth S$484 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Magnus Energy, which was flat at 0.1 Singapore cent, with 117.5 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Singtel which was down 0.6 per cent to S$3.44; and DBS which was down 0.3 per cent to S$28.83.