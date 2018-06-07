You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon trading higher at 3,472.58, up 0.1% on day

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 1:15 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 4.77 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,472.58 as at 1pm. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 163 to 147, after about 886.4 million shares worth S$516.8 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Disa, which rose 10 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 1.1 Singapore cents, with 63.3 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included UOB which was up by 1 per cent to S$28.63; and Venture Corp which fell 0.6 per cent to S$21.72. 

