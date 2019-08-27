Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,071.57, up 0.2% on day

SINGAPORE shares held onto their gains from the morning session as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index edging up 0.2 per cent or 6.24 points on the day to 3,071.57 as at 1.01pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 158 to 145, after 513.9 million securities worth S$491.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which tumbled 4.23 per cent or four cents to S$0.905 with 36.4 million shares traded as at 1.01pm. Golden Agri-Resources slipped 3.64 per cent or one Singapore cent to 26.5 cents with 17.3 million shares changing hands, while Singtel gained 0.63 per cent or two cents to S$3.18 with 12.9 million shares traded.

As for banking stocks, DBS rose 0.13 per cent or three cents to S$24.12, OCBC Bank was flat at S$10.54, while UOB lost 0.08 per cent or two cents to S$24.43 as at 1.01pm.

Other active index securities included ComfortDelGro which dropped 1.24 per cent or three cents to S$2.40, and Mapletree Commercial Trust which slipped 1.39 per cent or three cents to S$2.13.