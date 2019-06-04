Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,136.31, up 0.41% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index moving up 0.41 per cent or 12.85 points to 3,136.31 as at 1.01pm, following weaker openings in other Asia markets as global trade tensions linger.

Gainers outnumbered losers 151 to 136, or about 10 securities up for every nine down, after 587.0 million securities worth S$466.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International Holding gained 3.3 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.063 with 13.8 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings held firm to S$1.36 with 12.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Singtel, up 0.6 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.21, along with banking stocks DBS Group Holdings, which was up 0.5 per cent or S$0.12 to S$24.18; United Overseas Bank, up 1.8 per cent or S$0.42 to S$24.01; and OCBC Bank, unchanged at S$10.59.

Other Asia markets also saw declines at their market openings, with Hong Kong falling 0.7 per cent and Shanghai plunging 1.1 per cent. Taipei also lost 0.4 per cent and Seoul inched down 0.1 per cent.