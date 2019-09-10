You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,156.15, up 0.3% on day

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 1:35 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in positive territory on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.3 per cent, or 9.82 points to 3,156.15 as at 1.02pm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 162 to 135, after about 398.4 million shares worth S$442.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, YZJ Shipbuilding rose 1 per cent, or one cent to 99 Singapore cents, with 16.3 million shares traded; while Healthway Medical was flat at 2.5 cents with 9.3 million shares traded; and Genting Singapore tumbled 1.7 per cent, or 1.5 cents to 88.5 cents on an ex-dividend basis, with 8.6 million shares traded.

Propping up the index were the three local banks - United Overseas Bank led with a 1.7 per cent, or 44 cents gain to S$25.98, DBS rose 0.9 per cent, or 23 cents to S$25, and OCBC Bank added 0.5 per cent, or five cents to S$10.87.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other active stocks included CapitaLand Mall Trust which slipped 2.6 per cent, or seven cents to S$2.62, and CapitaLand Commercial Trust which fell 2.3 per cent, or five cents to S$2.10. Meanwhile, CapitaLand added 1.1 per cent, or four cents to S$3.58.

ComfortDelGro lost 2 per cent, or five cents to S$2.45, while Singapore Press Holdings gained 1.5 per cent, or three cents to S$2.02.

Elsewhere, Asian equities traded mixed following a weak lead from the US, ahead of key central bank meetings in coming days.

Japan's Topix climbed 0.4 per cent as of 12.41pm, Australia stocks fell 0.7 per cent, South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched 0.1 per cent higher, while China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.4 per cent.

S&P 500 Index futures were flat, with the index ended little changed overnight.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_condo_100929.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices hold steady in August from July: SRX

BP_Tokyo Electric_100919_63.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Technology

Singapore telcos could make up to US$510m from 5G by 2025: report

Jewel @ Killiney Photo.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Owner seeking at least S$155m for Killiney Rd freehold hotel site

Sep 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SPH, Ascott Reit, Ascendas H-Trust, SGReit, Isetan, Mercurius

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly