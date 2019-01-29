You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,182, down 0.55% on day

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 1:19 PM
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index down 17.5 points or 0.55 per cent to 3,182 as at 1.04pm.
About 1.02 billion securities worth S$549.9 million in total changed hands. Losers outnumbered gainers 220 to 106.

The most actively traded stock was Rex International, which traded up 0.02 Singapore cent, or 2.13 per cent, at S$0.096 with 137.1 million shares changing hands.

Other active counters included Ezion Holdings and LionGold Corp.

