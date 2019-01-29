Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,182, down 0.55% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index down 17.5 points or 0.55 per cent to 3,182 as at 1.04pm.

About 1.02 billion securities worth S$549.9 million in total changed hands. Losers outnumbered gainers 220 to 106.

The most actively traded stock was Rex International, which traded up 0.02 Singapore cent, or 2.13 per cent, at S$0.096 with 137.1 million shares changing hands.

Other active counters included Ezion Holdings and LionGold Corp.