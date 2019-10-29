You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,204.57, up 0.6% on day

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 1:24 PM
SINGAPORE stocks pared some of their strong morning gains as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.60 per cent or 19.04 points on the day to 3,204.57 as at 1.05pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 179 to 154, after 523.6 million securities worth S$687.6 million changed hands.

Among the most active securities, Rex International was flat at S$0.10 with 21.5 million shares traded, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gained S$0.025 or 2.6 per cent to S$0.975 with 21.5 million shares traded.

Index stock Singtel traded up S$0.02 or 0.6 per cent to S$3.29 with 16.7 million shares changing hands.

Among financials, DBS was up S$0.22 or 0.9 per cent to S$25.40, UOB advanced S$0.30 or 1.2 per cent to S$26.39, and OCBC gained S$0.11 or 1 per cent to S$10.87.

Asian markets mostly rose on Tuesday, taking up the baton after a record close on Wall Street, with investors filled with a renewed sense of hope over China-US talks.

Hong Kong and Seoul each edged up 0.1 per cent, while Tokyo went into the break 0.5 per cent higher.

Sydney was flat, while there were gains in Taipei but Shanghai slipped 0.4 per cent.,

