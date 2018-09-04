You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,204.8, down 0.1% on day

Tue, Sep 04, 2018 - 1:18 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Tuesday in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.1 per cent or 2.4 points on the day to 3,204.8 at 1.04pm.

Against the market's midday close of 3,204.59, the market benchmark was up 0.21 point.

About 689 million shares worth S$317 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.46 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 163 to 120.

The most actively traded stock was Nico Steel, which gained S$0.001 to trade at S$0.003 with 48.2 million shares exchanged.

Other actives included index stocks Genting Singapore and ThaiBev.

Among financials, DBS shares rose S$0.04 or 0.2 per cent up at S$24.99; OCBC Bank shares were flat at S$11.25; and UOB was S$0.07 or 0.3 per cent down at S$26.71.

