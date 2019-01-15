You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,216.59, up 1.36% on day

Tue, Jan 15, 2019 - 1:16 PM
SINGAPORE stocks rose on Tuesday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index advancing 1.36 per cent or 43.13 points on the day to 3,216.59 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 220 to 107, or about two securities up for every one down, after 891.98 million securities worth S$580.36 million changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion Holdings, which gained 0.2 Singapore cent or 4.17 per cent to S$0.05 with 49.1 million shares traded.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and ThaiBev.

