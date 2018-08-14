Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,242.36, down 0.09%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon just south of flat, with the Straits Times Index down 0.09 per cent or 2.98 points to 3,242.36 as at 1.00pm after failing to sustain an early bounce.

Losers outnumbered gainers 182 to 142, or about nine securities down for every seven up, after 996.2 million securities worth S$502.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thai Beverage Public Co advanced 0.7 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.705 with 20.2 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings increased 2.9 per cent or S$0.03 to S$1.06 with 13.1 million shares traded. Wilmar International gained 3.5 per cent or S$0.11 to S$3.24 with 7.1 million shares traded. Wilmar shares are trading on a cum-dividend basis after the company declared a 3.5 Singapore cent per share interim payout.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.2 per cent or S$0.06 to S$25.26; and OCBC Bank, up 0.4 per cent or S$0.05 to S$11.62.