You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,243.24, up 0.3% on day

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 1:17 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index up 0.3 per cent or 10.45 points to 3,243.24 as at 1.03pm.

About 795 million shares worth S$497 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.63 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 158 to 139.

The most actively traded stock was AusGroup, traded flat at S$0.036 with 22.3 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Noble Group. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
4 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
5 Cluster near Boon Keng going for S$133.66m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_160718_2_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports miss expectations with 1.1% growth in June

temasek_bloomberg.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek expands US footprint with a wary eye on trade tensions

Jul 17, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Datapulse, ST Engineering, NeraTel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening