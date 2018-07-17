Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,243.24, up 0.3% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index up 0.3 per cent or 10.45 points to 3,243.24 as at 1.03pm.

About 795 million shares worth S$497 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.63 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 158 to 139.

The most actively traded stock was AusGroup, traded flat at S$0.036 with 22.3 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Noble Group.