SINGAPORE shares resumed trading higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.3 per cent or 40.44 points to 3,269.26 as at 1.03pm.

Against the market's mid-day close of 3,272.37, the market benchmark was down 3.11 points.

About 1.05 billion shares worth S$653 million in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 213 to 101.