Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,318.88, up 0.1% on day

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 1:17 PM
SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index heading up 0.1 per cent or 3.46 points to 3,318.88 as at 1.03pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 169 to 147, or about seven securities down for every six up, after 624.4 million securities worth S$500.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ying Li International Real Estate gained 0.7 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.14 with 20.4 million shares traded. AusGroup advanced 6.9 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.031 with 19.3 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included OCBC Bank, up 0.2 per cent or S$0.02 to S$11.74; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.5 per cent or S$0.13 to S$26.95.

